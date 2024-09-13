Kane County Sheriff's Office dedicates memorial for K-9 killed in Geneva shootout

Flags flew at half-staff at the Kane County Sheriff's Office as the department held a funeral for officer Hudson, killed in the line of duty in Geneva

Flags flew at half-staff at the Kane County Sheriff's Office as the department held a funeral for officer Hudson, killed in the line of duty in Geneva

Flags flew at half-staff at the Kane County Sheriff's Office as the department held a funeral for officer Hudson, killed in the line of duty in Geneva

Flags flew at half-staff at the Kane County Sheriff's Office as the department held a funeral for officer Hudson, killed in the line of duty in Geneva

ST CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a monument dedication ceremony Friday morning at the Kane County Sheriff's Office in St. Charles for fallen K-9 Officer Hudson.

He died in May of last year, after a shootout and crash involving a carjacking suspect in Geneva.

The ceremony began about 10 a.m.

The department is making sure the Dutch shepherd's final act of heroism is never forgotten.

"This is a police officer; it's a police officer. He's got four legs, but he's a police officer," Sycamore resident Martha Wennemar said at the time.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said Hudson also worked with federal authorities to get illegal drugs off the streets.

They said just his mere presence deterred innumerable crimes from taking place.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.