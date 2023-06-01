Funeral held for K-9 officer killed in west suburban shootout with armed carjacking suspect

Flags flew at half-staff at the Kane County Sheriff's Office as the department held a funeral for officer Hudson, killed in the line of duty in Geneva

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Flags flew at half-staff at the Kane County Sheriff's Office as the department held a funeral for K-9 officer Hudson, killed in Geneva during a shootout after a crash.

The department is making sure the Dutch shepherd's final act of heroism is never forgotten.

"This is a police officer, it's a police officer. He's got four legs, but he's a police officer," said Martha Wennemar, Sycamore resident.

Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from across the Chicago suburbs, both human and K-9, met at Harter Middle School in Sugar Grove to honor Hudson's life. Community members laid flowers at a Kane County Sheriff K-9 unit, draped in bunting.

Hudson was killed last Wednesday when he was trying to take down an armed carjacking suspect. The suspect shot Hudson before police opened fire, killing the suspect.

"It's truly humbling," said Kane County Undersheriff Amy Johnson. "I'm going to say it: I lost it. I started to cry too with all those flags being flown and just seeing people on the sides saluting."

Deputy Logan Bima traveled from the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office with his K-9 Miko to pay their respects together.

"With Hudson's case, he saved at least one, I don't know how many lives he could have saved in that instance. It's definitely unfortunate what happened to him," he said.

A patriotic procession lined with K-9s, American Flags and compassionate citizens said a final farewell to this beloved first responder, truly man's best friend.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said Hudson also worked with federal authorities to get illegal drugs off the streets.

They also said just his mere presence deterred innumerable crimes from taking place.