7 shot, 2 fatally, at Kankakee house party on New Year's Day: police

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Seven people were shot, two fatally, at a party on New Year's Day in Kankakee, police said.

Police responded about 4:05 a.m. Wednesday to a home at 1845 Pierson Parkway for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a large group of people at the home attending a party. Many were running out of the home, police said.

Four people with gunshot wounds were found, and taken to local hospitals. Three gunshot victims later arrived at local hospitals, police said.

Quaysean T' Andre Isom, 22, of Kankakee and TreVontae C. Ellis, 20, of Pembroke Township were pronounced deceased at hospitals.

The other shooting victims' conditions were not immediately released.

City officials said there were three female victims and two male victims injured.

SEE ALSO: Suspect arrested in Park Forest double murder of mother, grandmother: police

One suspect was found hiding near the home, and is currently being held for questioning, police said.

Police found two guns and multiple shell casings at the scene.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting or if police are searching for any other suspects.

City officials said the party lasted many hours into the early morning from New Year's Eve, and attendees had been asked to end it, due to loud noise disturbing the neighborhood.

City officials also said "most of the attendees" are not cooperating with police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call KanComm at (815) 933-3324 or the Detective Bureau at 815-933-0426.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.