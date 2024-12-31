Suspect arrested in Park Forest double murder of mother, grandmother: police

An arrest warrant was issued for Coleman Franklin in a Park Forest double murder that happened the day after Christmas. He is still at large.

PARK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- The suspect in a south suburban shooting that killed two women last week has been taken into custody, Park Forest police said Tuesday.

Coleman Franklin is accused of killing Sabrina McCain and Lilian Brown in a double murder in Park Forest last Thursday evening.

Park Forest police said Tuesday afternoon that Franklin has been taken into custody.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information about his arrest.

A warrant was issued for his arrest Monday on first-degree murder charges.

Officers found the grandmother and mother, aged 51 and 30, unresponsive with gunshot wounds when they were called to a home shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.

One woman was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was transported to a hospital, where she later died, police said.

Two children who were inside were not wounded, but were transported to hospitals for treatment as a precaution, police said. Neighbors said one of those children made the 911 call about their grandmother and mother, who lived in the home with them.

This was not a random crime, and the victims and suspect knew each other, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 708-748-1309.

