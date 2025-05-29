Man charged with assaulting flight attendant on plane bound for Chicago, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Kansas man is charged with assaulting a flight attendant on a plane traveling to Chicago's O'Hare Airport from Connecticut, officials said.

Julius Jordan Priester, 24, of Wichita, Kansas, is facing a charge related to the assault of a crew member on the flight, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on an airplane that had departed Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, officials said.

"Priester stood up, began to take off his shirt, then ran to the back of the plane yelling 'Help me,' a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office read in part. "He then grabbed a flight attendant... who was seated, shouted 'you're coming with me,' and forcefully brought the victim to the ground. Priester then attempted to drag the victim up the aisle."

"On May 27, American Eagle flight 3359, operated by Envoy, with service from Hartford (BDL) to Chicago (ORD), returned to BDL due to a disruptive customer," American Airline said in a statement. "We do not tolerate violence, and we thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their assistance."

The plane landed safely in Connecticut, where Priester was taken into custody and brought to a hospital for evaluation, officials said.

Priester appeared in court Wednesday. He will have a bond hearing May 30.