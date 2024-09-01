Tributes pour in for Plainfield college gymnast murdered at Wisconsin apartment: 'She was amazing'

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Tributes are pouring in Sunday for a 21-year-old woman from the southwest suburbs who was fatally shot Friday night inside her college apartment in Wisconsin.

The victim, Kara Welsh, was a decorated gymnast from Plainfield who was attending the University of Wisconsin Whitewater.

The shooting happened around 11:54 p.m. Friday at an off-campus apartment in the 100 block of West Whitewater Street in Whitewater, Wisconsin, the Whitewater Police Department said.

Welsh was allegedly shot multiple times by a man who police believe she knew. There was an physical altercation between the two inside the apartment before the shooting. Officers discovered Welsh dead at the scene.

The homicide suspect is a 23-year-old man. He has was taken into custody when he was found at the apartment after the shooting, Whitewater police said Saturday. He is facing multiple charges as he is being held in a Walworth County jail.

Welsh was majoring in management and was a standout member of the school's gymnastics team.

My whole childhood, every memory I have was pretty much with her... She was the funniest person I knew. Sarah Torello, childhood friend of Kara Welsh

There will be a remembrance Monday morning on the street in Plainfield where the young murder victim grew up. Neighbors plan to tie white ribbons on some of the trees near the family's house.

A childhood friend who grew up with Welsh in Plainfield, Sarah Torello, spoke to ABC7 on Sunday. Torello remembers, among other things, playing on the trampoline together as kids.

"My whole childhood, every memory I have was pretty much with her," Torello said. "We went to school together. We played in my yard together. We ran around as kids together. Every picture I have with her was just something hilarious. She was the funniest person I knew... She was amazing at [ gymnastics ] ."

UW-Whitewater school chancellor Corey King released a statement Saturday on Welsh's death.

"It is with great sadness that we announce a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student has passed away. Kara Welsh, age 21, from Plainfield, Illinois, died in a shooting off campus on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024," the statement read in part. "Kara was majoring in management in our College of Business and Economics and was a standout member of the Warhawk gymnastics team, winning an individual national title on the vault in 2023. We know the news of Kara's death is heartbreaking for our close-knit university community. It is a time when we are all called upon to support one another, to process, and to grieve."

The gymnastics team also announced Welsh's death in posts to social media on Saturday.

UW-Whitewater is scheduled to start classes on Tuesday. The shooting happened near Whitewater's downtown area, where there are many popular college bars.

ABC affiliate WISN contributed to this report.