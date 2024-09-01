21-year-old Plainfield woman fatally shot in Wisconsin, suspect arrested, police say

WHITEWATER, Wisc. (WLS) -- A woman from the southwest suburbs was fatally shot Friday night inside an apartment in Wisconsin.

The shooting happened around 11:54 p.m. at an apartment in the 100 block of West Whitewater Street in Whitewater, Wisconsin, the Whitewater Police Department said.

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly shot multiple times by a male suspect who was known to her, police said. There was an physical altercation between the woman and the man inside the apartment before the shooting.

Officers discovered the woman dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Kara Welsh of Plainfield, Illinois, Whitewater police said.

The suspect is a 23-year-old man. He has was taken into custody and is being held in a Walworth County jail, police said Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.