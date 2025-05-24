Kehrein Center for the Arts Foundation works to unite community this season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Kehrein Center for the Arts Foundation (KCAF) is unveiling an exciting lineup of events this spring and summer.

This season will showcase a dynamic mix of original programming, presented by KCAF and collaborative initiatives, tailored for the Austin community and the greater Chicagoland area.

As a leading nonprofit organization, the KCAF is committed to providing a vibrant space for artistic expression and civic engagement on the West Side.

KCAF's carefully curated programs aim to inspire and uplift, with a focus on culturally relevant experiences that resonate within the Austin community.

Attendees will have the invaluable opportunity to participate in engaging and thought-provoking conversations, fostering connections and dialogue among community members. Events are free and open to the public, creating an inclusive atmosphere that welcomes everyone.

KCA 2025 Spring and Summer Events:

June 17, 2025 | 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM: Just(Us) Dinners: Exploring Identity Through Black-ish

Just(Us) Dinners: Exploring Identity Through Black-ish June 25, 2025 | 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM: Just(Us) Dinners: End of Series Reflection & Open Mic

Just(Us) Dinners: End of Series Reflection & Open Mic June 28-29, 2025: The Black Aura: A Weekend of Liberation in the Arts

The Black Aura: A Weekend of Liberation in the Arts August 2025: African Fest Out West

To register log on to www.kcachicago.org