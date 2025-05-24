Kehrein Center for the Arts Foundation works to unite community this season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Kehrein Center for the Arts Foundation (KCAF) is unveiling an exciting lineup of events this spring and summer.
This season will showcase a dynamic mix of original programming, presented by KCAF and collaborative initiatives, tailored for the Austin community and the greater Chicagoland area.
As a leading nonprofit organization, the KCAF is committed to providing a vibrant space for artistic expression and civic engagement on the West Side.
KCAF's carefully curated programs aim to inspire and uplift, with a focus on culturally relevant experiences that resonate within the Austin community.
Attendees will have the invaluable opportunity to participate in engaging and thought-provoking conversations, fostering connections and dialogue among community members. Events are free and open to the public, creating an inclusive atmosphere that welcomes everyone.
KCA 2025 Spring and Summer Events:
To register log on to www.kcachicago.org