Chicago radio personality Kendra G helping singles find love this summer with dating app

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A dating app created by a former Chicago radio host is helping people find love this summer.

Kendra G was an on-air personality on WGCI for more than 10 years, and she is now the creator of an app called "Kendra G Singles."

Kendra G spoke with ABC7 Wednesday about her app along with George and Kandice Woods, a married couple who met with her help.

They spoke about how the app came to be, what the couple's experience was, how it works and what drove Kendra to make the move from her radio host job to launching the app during the COVID pandemic.

The full interview can be found in the video player above.

The "Kendra G Singles" app can be found on smartphone app stores.