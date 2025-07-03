Final phase of construction project expected to be completed in fall 2025

New lane, ramp closures scheduled as Kennedy Expressway construction continues, IDOT says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There will be new shifting traffic patterns on the Kennedy Expressway starting next week.

On July 7 and 8, the outbound Kennedy will be reduced to one lane from Washington to Addison, IDOT said.

Closures start at 10 p.m. with the reversible lanes closing at midnight. Lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. the next morning.

RELATED | Final phase of Kennedy Expressway construction, closures underway, IDOT says

IDOT shared a list of several ramps that will also close next week as a result of the changes:

- Outbound Kennedy to Augusta Boulevard/Milwaukee Avenue, anticipated to reopen mid-October.

- North Avenue (Illinois 64) to outbound Kennedy, anticipated to reopen early September.

- Outbound Kennedy to Armitage Avenue, anticipated to reopen early September.

- Fullerton Avenue to outbound Kennedy, anticipated to reopen mid-August.

- Outbound Kennedy to Kimball Avenue, anticipated to reopen mid-August.

These closures are in addition to the current ramp closures:

- Keeler Avenue to outbound Kennedy, anticipated to reopen early September.

- Outbound Kennedy to Kostner Avenue, anticipated to reopen early September.

The $169 million Kennedy Expressway rehabilitation started in 2023. Earlier this year crews wrapped up improvements to the reversible express lanes, while inbound lane repairs were completed in 2023.

IDOT has been repairing 19 bridges, re-patching pavement, and replacing overhead signs during this final phase of the project.