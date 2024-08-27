Authorities ID 1993 homicide victim found in Kenosha County as Ronald Dodge

Authorities in Kenosha County, Wisconsin announced Tuesday that a homicide victim found in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin in 1993 has been identified.

PLEASANT PRARIE, Wis. (WLS) -- Authorities announced the identity of a man found dead in Pleasant Prairie Wisconsin in 1993.

Pleasant Prairie and the Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall announced that the man was identified as Ronald Louis Dodge, born December 27, 1952 on a Menominee reservation Wisconsin.

Hall said Ronald was married to Kathryn Erickson, who died in November of 1993. Family members said they may have been living on the North Side of Chicago.

Dodge's remains were found alongside railroad tracks in Pleasant Prairie on August 27, 1993. The remains were already in an advanced state of decomposition.

In 2018, the Kenosha County Medical Examiner's Office and the DNA Doe Project found that the man was of Native American descent and has relatives from the Menominee Indian Tribe.

Hall said Aaron Dodge saw a press release with a facial reconstruction of the John Doe and contacted her office and said his brother had been missing since May 8, 1993.

After the body was exhumed and DNA testing, it was determined that the body belong to Ronald Dodge.

Pleasant Prairie police said Dodge had a gunshot wound near the time of his death and that he was known to frequent the Chicago area at the time of his death. Police continue to investigate the homicide and anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers or the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

