Chicago police investigating after 'Kill your CEO' graffiti spray-painted on North Side businesses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after someone spray-painted "Kill your CEO" on multiple North Side businesses over the weekend.

Police said white graffiti was sprayed on the walls of businesses in Andersonville, Uptown and Ravenswood at the following times and locations:



5000-block of North Clark Street between 6 p.m. Dec. 7 and 1:30 p.m. Dec 8.



4500-block of North Broadway between noon Dec. 7 and noon Dec. 8.



5200-block of North Sheridan Road on Dec. 8 at about 9:00 p.m.

Police said there is no description of a suspect.

The graffiti comes after the deadly New York City shooting of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson.

CPD asked anyone with information contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # 24-3-064.

