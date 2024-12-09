24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago police investigating after 'Kill your CEO' graffiti spray-painted on North Side businesses

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, December 9, 2024 11:22PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after someone spray-painted "Kill your CEO" on multiple North Side businesses over the weekend.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said white graffiti was sprayed on the walls of businesses in Andersonville, Uptown and Ravenswood at the following times and locations:

  • 5000-block of North Clark Street between 6 p.m. Dec. 7 and 1:30 p.m. Dec 8.

  • 4500-block of North Broadway between noon Dec. 7 and noon Dec. 8.

  • 5200-block of North Sheridan Road on Dec. 8 at about 9:00 p.m.

Police said there is no description of a suspect.

The graffiti comes after the deadly New York City shooting of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson.

CPD asked anyone with information contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # 24-3-064.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW