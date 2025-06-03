24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Sources: Knicks firing Tom Thibodeau as coach after 5 seasons

ByShams Charania ESPN logo
Tuesday, June 3, 2025 7:07PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

The New York Knicks are firing head coach Tom Thibodeau, sources told ESPN.

Thibodeau helped the Knicks to their first Eastern Conference finals in 25 years, made the playoff in four of his five years and led the team to consecutive 50-win seasons for first time since the 1990s.

The Knicks are singularly focused on their pursuit of a championship and believe a new voice will serve as the focus for the organization's next step, sources said.

The Knicks reached a three-year extension with Thibodeau last summer that took him through the 2027-28 season.

New York was the veteran coach's third head-coaching stop in the NBA, including time with the Chicago Bulls (2010-2015) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (2016-2019).

He has a .579 career win percentage as a head coach, the highest by any coach without a Finals appearance in NBA history (minimum 300 games coached), according to ESPN Research.

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau yells from the sideline during the first half of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday, May 31, 2025.
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau yells from the sideline during the first half of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday, May 31, 2025.
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Copyright © 2025 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW