Sources: Knicks firing Tom Thibodeau as coach after 5 seasons

The New York Knicks are firing head coach Tom Thibodeau, sources told ESPN.

Thibodeau helped the Knicks to their first Eastern Conference finals in 25 years, made the playoff in four of his five years and led the team to consecutive 50-win seasons for first time since the 1990s.

The Knicks are singularly focused on their pursuit of a championship and believe a new voice will serve as the focus for the organization's next step, sources said.

The Knicks reached a three-year extension with Thibodeau last summer that took him through the 2027-28 season.

New York was the veteran coach's third head-coaching stop in the NBA, including time with the Chicago Bulls (2010-2015) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (2016-2019).

He has a .579 career win percentage as a head coach, the highest by any coach without a Finals appearance in NBA history (minimum 300 games coached), according to ESPN Research.