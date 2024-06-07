Police-involved shootout at Ohio Kroger was 'justified,' prosecutors say: VIDEO

Authorities released video of an Ohio Kroger shooting involving Cincinnati police and drug deal suspect Joseph Van Niman.

CINCINNATI (WLS) -- A shootout at an Ohio grocery store had customers ducking for cover.

ABC7 is getting a look at the dramatic video that has just been released.

The shooting happened last week at a Kroger store in Cincinnati.

Investigators say the man, 42-year-old Joseph Van Niman, pointed a gun at officers after being caught in a drug deal.

The suspect was shot by officers and is expected to be OK. A bystander was hit by shrapnel.

Prosecutors called the officers' actions "justified," and they will not face charges.