Police-involved shootout at Ohio Kroger was 'justified,' prosecutors say: VIDEO

CINCINNATI (WLS) -- A shootout at an Ohio grocery store had customers ducking for cover.
ABC7 is getting a look at the dramatic video that has just been released.
The shooting happened last week at a Kroger store in Cincinnati.
Investigators say the man, 42-year-old Joseph Van Niman, pointed a gun at officers after being caught in a drug deal.
The suspect was shot by officers and is expected to be OK. A bystander was hit by shrapnel.
Prosecutors called the officers' actions "justified," and they will not face charges.