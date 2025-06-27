Disney releases 'Worlds Collide,' a new franchise mashup song for the 'Descendants/Zombies' tour

Stars Kylie Cantrall, Malachi Barton, Mekonnen "MK" Knife and more talk latest mashup song, "Worlds Collide," ahead of their tour.

Disney's new song, "Worlds Collide," unites "Descendants" and "Zombies" franchises, ahead of the "Worlds Collide Tour," kicking off July 17.

Disney's new song, "Worlds Collide," unites "Descendants" and "Zombies" franchises, ahead of the "Worlds Collide Tour," kicking off July 17.

Disney's new song, "Worlds Collide," unites "Descendants" and "Zombies" franchises, ahead of the "Worlds Collide Tour," kicking off July 17.

Disney's new song, "Worlds Collide," unites "Descendants" and "Zombies" franchises, ahead of the "Worlds Collide Tour," kicking off July 17.

LOS ANGELES -- The "Descendants" and "Zombies" stars are about to set off on a 43-stop arena tour, and to celebrate, Disney is releasing a new song, "Worlds Collide," featuring vocals from Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley, Malachi Barton, Freya Skye and Mekonnen "MK" Knife.

It was made exclusively for the "Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour," and as Knife put it, "It's a banger."

On The Red Carpet caught up with all of the stars to discuss the new track.

Learn all about the tour in our full interview.

"It's a great opening to the show, I will say that. Starts the show off with a bang, gives it a bit of momentum. It's really fun. It's a great, great opening number that really sets it off for the whole show," Knife continued.

Barton said, "It's kind of hard to take- to create a different song out of two franchises that are already existing. I feel like it encapsulates both of the movies so well."

"It feels like it was made for an arena," Cantrall added. The crew agreed, and she went on, "It feels like it's going to reach the back of the stands. Everyone's going to be chanting it, feeling the energy."

Colley joked, "Get it ready. Prepare. I want you off-book when you get to the tour."

In addition to "Worlds Collide," Disney revealed some of the tracks on the setlist, including "Red," "Like the Zombies Do" and more.

"Worlds Collide" is available to stream on your favorite streaming platforms.

The "Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour" kicks off July 17 in San Diego. Tickets are on sale now.

You can also watch Barton, Skye and Knife in "Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires" premiering July 10 on Disney Channel and streaming the next day on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.