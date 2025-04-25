Bad crash shuts down La Grange intersection

Chopper 7 was over a serious La Grange crash at the intersection of 47th and Willow Springs on Friday afternoon.

LA GRANGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A bad crash is shutting down a west suburban intersection on Friday afternoon.

Chopper 7 was over the intersection of 47th Street and Willow Springs Road, on the border of La Grange and Western Springs, around 4:20 p.m.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of the vehicles are badly damaged.

Authorities did not immediately say whether anyone is suffering from serious injuries.

What led up to the crash was not immediately clear.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

