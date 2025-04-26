2 killed, 3 injured in 7-vehicle crash in La Grange, officials say

LA GRANGE, Ill. (WLS) -- At least two people were killed and three others were injured in a bad crash that shut down a west suburban intersection Friday afternoon, police said.

Chopper 7 was over the intersection of 47th Street and Willow Springs Road, on the border of La Grange and Western Springs, around 4:20 p.m.

Seven vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 1:50 p.m., La Grange police said. Two of the vehicles are badly damaged.

The medical examiner's office confirmed that at least two people, a 51-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, died in the crash.

Three other people were injured.

The victims' ages, genders and identities were not immediately known.

What led up to the crash was not immediately clear.

Further information was not immediately available.

The La Grange Police Department continues to investigate.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.