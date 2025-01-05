2 women shot, 2 in custody after extensive police chase in Lake County: Sheriff

Authorities said the suspect vehicle is believed to be stolen out of Wisconsin.

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two women were found shot in a crashed car in Beach Park on Sunday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the women had left a bar in North Chicago shortly before 2 a.m.

As they were driving home on Green Bay Road, a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat pulled up and started to shoot at the women and drove off.

The women crashed their vehicle into a ditch near Green Bay Road and Bonnie Brook Lane after the shooting.

One of the women had been shot in the eye, and the other was shot in the leg, the sheriff's office said. Both were taken to area hospitals and are expected to be OK.

Police attempted to pull over the suspects in three different incidents, but in each case the suspects drove off. They were spotted in Waukegan near Sunset Avenue, near Route 41 and Route 173, then again on Route 173 heading eastbound, the sheriff's office said.

A Zion police officer deployed a tire deflation device as the suspects drove eastbound on Route 173. The suspect tried to keep driving, but eventually crashed into a wooded area near Route 173 and Joana Avenue in Zion.

The suspects ran away, but with the help of K-9 officers, officers arrested a man and a male juvenile.

A rifle and pistol were recovered from the Dodge, and an additional pistol was found in a backyard near where one of the offenders was placed in custody.

It is believed the Dodge was stolen from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

