Babysitter charged with stealing valuables from homeowners in Lake County, police say

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman working as a babysitter has been charged with stealing from homeowners in the north suburbs.

Police believe the babysitter for those families stole more than $30,000 of personal belongings. It was a stunning revelation for a couple families in Lake Bluff and neighboring Lake Forest.

The suspect, Darissa A. Chavarria, now faces multiple felony charges after being accused of stealing items from multiple families and selling them on Facebook Marketplace, Lake Forest and Lake Bluff police said.

Chavarria allegedly stole jewelry, handbags and clothing from at least two homes in Lake Forest and at least one home in Lake Bluff, where she worked at as a babysitter in the last two years, police said.

In January, a couple of those mothers realized their belongings were missing.

"Because moms talk in our cozy community, they found out who else was using her as a babysitter, and one of our residents did a little looking at home and realized hey we've been missing some things," Lake Bluff Police Department Deputy Chief Erik Gehrke said.

Some of the items stolen included high end jewelry, brand name handbags and clothing. Police said the most shocking part is Chavarria didn't try to hide it, as she posted the items for sale publicly on her Facebook profile.

"The family they had noticed some things had gone missing, but never suspected the babysitter, until another family saw the items on marketplace, so it's something you might not see everyday and realize it's a slow crime," Gehrke said.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office approved a search warrant for Chavarria's home in unincorporated Lake Bluff after a joint investigation by Lake Forest and Lake Bluff police.

Police were able to recover at least 18 stolen items so far, but said there is still more they are searching for. Police are also now searching for other families who may have been victims.

"Some of the moms believe there are other victims, so that's why we're reaching out, and if anybody has used her, please check your stuff or give us a call," Gehrke said.

No further information was immediately available.