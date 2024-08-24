Lake County sheriff looking for driver that critically injured bicyclist in hit-and-run on Route 53

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Department is looking for the driver that struck and critically injured a bicyclist in Long Grove last weekend.

The sheriff's department said the incident happened on Sunday, Aug. 18, at about 4:15 p.m.

Police said they were called to Route 53 west of Robert Parker Coffin Road for a hit-and-run crash involving a 63-year-old bicyclist from Kildeer. They said the man was biking south on the shoulder of Rte. 53 when a driver in a gray pickup truck, traveling in the same direction, passed a slower vehicle by driving onto the shoulder and into the grass.

When the driver did this, police said they struck the bicyclist then fled south on Rte. 53.

The bicyclist was taken to Northwest Community Hospital with serious injuries and was then transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have a dashboard camera, including commercial vehicles, and who were on Route 53 between Route 83 and Lake Cook Road to contact them at 847-377-4000.

