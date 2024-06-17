Certain face coverings banned from Lake in the Hills Rib Fest this year, police say

Certain face coverings will not be allowed at Lake in the Hills Rib Fest 2024, police said.

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Certain face coverings won't be allowed the upcoming Rockin' Rib Fest in Lake in the Hills.

That's due to safety concerns.

Village leaders are banning coverings like ski masks, balaclavas, and bandanas.

They say people are using the coverings with ill intent, such as to hide or disguise their identities.

"We are seeing a trend locally and nationally of individuals with ill intent utilizing face coverings such as ski masks, balaclavas, or bandanas to hide or disguise their identities," police said. "The Lake in the Hills Police Department believes our residents, community members and event attendees will be supportive of updated safety and security measures at future events that will benefit in the overall protection of their families and in the interest of the community as a whole."

Masks used for health reasons will be allowed.

Rib Fest is happening July 11-14 at Sunset Park.