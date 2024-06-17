WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Certain face coverings banned from Lake in the Hills Rib Fest this year, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, June 17, 2024 11:46PM
Certain face coverings banned from north suburban Rib Fest: police
Certain face coverings will not be allowed at Lake in the Hills Rib Fest 2024, police said.

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Certain face coverings won't be allowed the upcoming Rockin' Rib Fest in Lake in the Hills.

That's due to safety concerns.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Village leaders are banning coverings like ski masks, balaclavas, and bandanas.

They say people are using the coverings with ill intent, such as to hide or disguise their identities.

"We are seeing a trend locally and nationally of individuals with ill intent utilizing face coverings such as ski masks, balaclavas, or bandanas to hide or disguise their identities," police said. "The Lake in the Hills Police Department believes our residents, community members and event attendees will be supportive of updated safety and security measures at future events that will benefit in the overall protection of their families and in the interest of the community as a whole."

Masks used for health reasons will be allowed.

Rib Fest is happening July 11-14 at Sunset Park.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW