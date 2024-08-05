Swimmer remains missing in Lake Michigan after going under water at Foster Beach: Chicago police

Chicago police said a Lake Michigan swimmer remains missing after going under the water near Foster Beach Sunday night.

Chicago police said a Lake Michigan swimmer remains missing after going under the water near Foster Beach Sunday night.

Chicago police said a Lake Michigan swimmer remains missing after going under the water near Foster Beach Sunday night.

Chicago police said a Lake Michigan swimmer remains missing after going under the water near Foster Beach Sunday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A swimmer remains missing after going under the water in Lake Michigan at a North Side beach Sunday night.

Chicago police said a lifeguard saw someone go underwater around 7 p.m. Sunday night and did not resurface at Foster Beach.

Several crews responded, including the Marine Unit, CFD Divers and the helicopter to search for the missing male person.

Police said the beach, near the city's Edgewater neighborhood, was very crowded at the time.

Crews said they searched extensively, but nothing was found.

Police say it's unclear if and when they will resume the search Monday morning.