3 young children among 5 found fatally shot in Lake Station, Indiana home: coroner

LAKE STATION, Ind. (WLS) -- All five people found dead inside a Northwest Indiana home on Friday have been identified.

Officers were conducting a welfare check when they made the discovery around 2:44 p.m. at a home in the 6700-block of 9th Avenue in Lake Station, officials said.

On Saturday, the Lake County Coroner's Office said all five people, including three young children, died from gunshot wounds.

The coroner's office determined that the children, 4-year-old Alayna Payne, 6-year-old Ava Payne and 7-year-old Aurorah Payne, and a woman, 27-year-old Briana Payne, are homicide victims.

A man, 31-year-old Robert Payne, died from a gunshot wound, but the coroner's office listed his manner of death as "pending."

Police said the deaths are believed to be isolated, and there is no current threat to the public.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

