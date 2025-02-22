5 people found dead at home in Lake Station, Indiana, officials say

LAKE STATION, Ind. (WLS) -- Five people were found dead Friday at a home in Northwest Indiana.

Officers conducting a welfare check made the discovery around 2:44 p.m. at a residence in the 6700 Block of 9th Avenue in Lake Station Indiana, officials said.

"The Lake Station Police Department is asking for the public's patience while more information is gathered and the appropriate individuals are notified before any additional information is released," a news release read in part.

Police said the deaths were believed to be isolated and there is no current threat to the public.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story.