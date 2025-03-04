31-year-old man shot, killed by father in Lakemoor: police

Lakemoor police said James Piezonka is charged in a fatal shooting in the 100-block of Rand Road on Sunday, police said.

LAKEMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- The 31-year-old man allegedly shot and killed by his father in the north suburbs over the weekend has been identified.

Ryan J. Piezonka of Lakemoor was fatally shot just after 1:20 p.m. Sunday in the 100-block of Rand Road, Lakemoor police said.

He was found lying in the roadway in the area, police said.

James Piezonka, 64, who lives in the 100-block of Rand Road, was taken into custody on the scene, police said.

He was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated domestic battery and felony possession of a firearm

Police and court records said James Piezonka shot at his son, Ryan, five times.

The two lived together in the 100-block of Rand Road.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

