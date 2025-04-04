Person stabbed at Lakeview business, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was stabbed at a North Side business early Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the stabbing happened in the Lakeview neighborhood's 3700-block of North Broadway around 2:20 a.m.

A 32-year-old man tried to get into a business, but the staff turned him away due to improper identification, police said.

That's when the man became aggressive with the staff, and someone took him outside.

While standing by the outside door, the man took out a sharp object and swung it at a victim, striking them in the arm.

The man fled the scene. The Chicago Fire Department treated the victim, who suffered a minor laceration and refused to go to the hospital.

There is no one in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood