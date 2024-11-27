Police standoff blocks Route 83 near Oakbrook Center mall

There is a large police response along Route 83 and 22nd Street, near Oakbrook Center mall Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving.

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A police standoff blocked a roadway outside Oakbrook Center mall Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, and a number of squad cars could be seen about 3 p.m. near Route 83 and 22nd Street.

At one point, officers approached a vehicle with what appeared to be a shield, and appeared to take someone into custody.

That person was later put in an ambulance.

The vehicle the person had been inside had its back windshield shattered. Its airbag was also deployed.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the response.

Police closed northbound Route 83 during the incident.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.