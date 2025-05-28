President Trump to commute sentence of Chicago gang leader Larry Hoover, attorney says

He wrote a federal judge saying he is no longer the man convicted of murder and running the gang from prison

He wrote a federal judge saying he is no longer the man convicted of murder and running the gang from prison

He wrote a federal judge saying he is no longer the man convicted of murder and running the gang from prison

He wrote a federal judge saying he is no longer the man convicted of murder and running the gang from prison

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Donald Trump plans to commute the sentence of a notorious Chicago gang leader, his attorney said.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Attorney Jennifer Bonjean confirmed to ABC7 Wednesday that her client, Gangster Disciples founder Larry Hoover, is being granted clemency by the president.

The commutation has not officially been completed, according to the database of the Office of the Pardon Attorney.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

READ MORE | Notorious Chicago gang leader, Gangster Disciples founder Larry Hoover requests early release again