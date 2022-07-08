gang

Notorious Chicago gang leader, Gangster Disciples founder Larry Hoover requests early release again

He wrote a federal judge saying he is no longer the man convicted of murder and running the gang from prison
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Notorious Chicago gang leader, Gangster Disciples founder Larry Hoover requests early release again

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of Chicago's most notorious gang leaders is trying again to get out of prison early.

Gangster Disciples founder Larry Hoover has written to a federal judge asking for his life sentence to be reduced, saying he is no longer the man convicted of murder and running the gang from prison.

Hoover made the same request last year.

RELATED: Kanye West, Drake hold LA concert to 'Free Larry Hoover,' notorious Chicago gang killer

He is now represented by the same lawyer who is representing R&B singer R. Kelly against sexual extortion claims.

Even if Hoover is released from his prison sentence, he would still have to serve a life sentence on state murder charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogang activitygangprison
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GANG
Former top aide to LA sheriff admits belonging to alleged deputy gang
Georgia sheriff: Teen threatened death for Young Thug arrest
Young Thug, Gunna denied bond on gang-related charges
Young Thug rap lyrics used as alleged evidence in RICO indictment
TOP STORIES
Boy, 8, paralyzed from waist down after Highland Park shooting
Accused parade shooter's dad says he raised son with 'good morals'
Husband of 'One Tree Hill' star, dead at 33 after lightning strike
LIVE: Candlelight vigils held for Highland Park shooting victims
Special operation nabs 1,500 of country's most violent criminals
Plainfield playground closed due to arson fire: officials
1 critical injured in Back of the Yards shooting, CPD says
Show More
Bulls finalize max contract with two-time All-Star LaVine
'I'm OK': Highland Park, IL victim says it's a miracle she survived
Chicago DACA supporters go to New Orleans for crucial case
Chicago festival security more top of mind than ever
New details revealed after accused shooter confesses: prosecutor
More TOP STORIES News