'Latinas in Law Enforcement' book launching Wednesday in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Women are breaking barriers in law enforcement.

According to the Bureau of Justice, Hispanic women make up just 3% of full-time sworn officers in local police departments.

A new book launching Wednesday in Chicago is called "Latinas in Law Enforcement." It brings together the voices of 14 Hispanic women who are proud to have served in uniform.

Three of the authors, Michelle Velasquez, Julie Rodriguez and Guadalupe Jasso, joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about it.

They talked about their backgrounds, what inspired them to write the book and the challenges facing Latinas in law enforcement.

They also talked about what they hope readers will take away from the book.