Latinx Heritage Celebration to benefit Center on Halsted

It kicks off Sunday, October 13, at the Center on Halsted in collaboration with Chicago LSD Radio.

It kicks off Sunday, October 13, at the Center on Halsted in collaboration with Chicago LSD Radio.

It kicks off Sunday, October 13, at the Center on Halsted in collaboration with Chicago LSD Radio.

It kicks off Sunday, October 13, at the Center on Halsted in collaboration with Chicago LSD Radio.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to an end, a special celebration is highlighting the contributions of Latinx artists and talent.

The event will highlight Latinx contributions to arts and culture, with live performances from Latinx drag queens, dancers, and singers.

There will also be a showcase of visual artists and merchants. Latin-inspired cuisine will also be provided to create a vibrant, inclusive atmosphere that demonstrates the richness and diversity of Latinx culture.

A portion of the funds raised from this event will benefit both the Center on Halsted and the International Latino Cultural Center of Chicago, supporting critical initiatives that uplift the Latinx and LGBTQIA+ communities.

The event kicks off Sunday, October 13, at the Center on Halsted in collaboration with Chicago LSD Radio.

OUR CHICAGO | ABC7 celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with special Our Chicago: Lideres Innovadores