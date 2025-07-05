Man charged for stealing vehicle with 7-month-old inside from Lawndale gas station: Chicago police

A vehicle was stolen from a Lawndale gas station on South Independence Boulevard with a baby inside. One was arrested. The child was found, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a vehicle with a baby inside from a West Side gas station last week, Chicago police said.

Jeremy Ochoa, 38, is charged with Vehicular Hijacking and Aggravated Kidnapping.

Police said a 36-year-old woman was standing near her vehicle at a Lawndale gas station in the 1200-block of South Independence Boulevard around 10:40 a.m. Thursday.

That's when Ochoa allegedly got into the vehicle and drove away with a 7-month-old baby girl in the back seat.

Police found the vehicle and took Ochoa into custody.

The child was also found. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition for observation.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.