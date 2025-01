Lawndale Christian Development Corporation continues push for others to thrive in 2025

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The executive director of Lawndale Christian Development Corporation (LCDC) stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to discuss their continue push to revitalize the North Lawndale area with affordable housing, education, and economic growth. Townsell told ABC 7 Eyewitness that he's looking to Chicago for support as they continue to help others thrive for 2025. To learn more about the mission and message of LCDC, click here.