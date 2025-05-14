Lawsuit alleges pregnant Chicago Department of Transportation worker faced racist, sexist harassment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new lawsuit filed in federal court alleges a pregnant Chicago Department of Transportation worker was harassed and nothing was done.

Chicago woman Danyiell Montgomery said she was excited about a new job in 2023. However, she said her enthusiasm became overwhelming stress that landed her in the emergency room and put her pregnancy at risk.

"My blood pressure was high, and my fetal was sitting low, and all the doctors came in the room and told me and my husband you have to do emergency termination of the pregnancy," Montgomery said.

Montgomery has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit naming the City of Chicago and a CDOT worker. ABC7 is not naming the co-worker as he has not been criminally charged.

The lawsuit alleges the worker harassed Montgomery about her pregnancy, her race and her gender saying things like:

"We don't need no lazy woman here. Get her out of here."

"All you Black (expletives) and your attitudes."

"We don't need any disable (expletive) working here not contributing to the work site."

"I hope miss Montgomery get justice and she is able to make a change, not only in her department, but across the city," said Chiquita Hall-Jackson, an attorney for Montgomery.

Montgomery alleges that during one incident the worker flashed a weapon and allegedly said it was "for people like her."

"I was shaking in fear, because when you are arguing with someone, God knows what they are capable of doing," Montgomery said. "If you are capable of having a gun on you when you are on the clock, I don't know what else you can do."

Montgomery went on leave and did have a healthy baby. She has since returned to work, but she said CDOT did nothing about the co-worker's behavior.

CDOT told ABC7, "While we cannot comment on pending litigation, the Chicago Department of Transportation takes any claims of discrimination and harassment seriously."

"Some change needs to happen, some different policies need to happen, because no one should endure what I went through," Montgomery said. "You come to work to work, not to go through things."

All parties are expected to be in court July 14.