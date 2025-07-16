Elevated levels of lead found in some drinking water in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Elevated levels of lead have been found in some drinking water in west suburban Elgin.

The city says the issue was discovered in some homes and businesses.

It likely comes from fixtures, and service lines made of lead that connect water pipes to homes.

ABC7 is told that lead has not been found in the source of Elgin's drinking water.

A multi-million dollar effort is already underway to replace every lead service line in the city.

