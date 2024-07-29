WATCH LIVE

At least 1 hospitalized after Pilsen building fire

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 29, 2024 9:48PM
At least one person was hospitalized after a Pilsen fire in the 1500-block of West 17th Street. The Chicago Fire Department was on the scene.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A least one person was hospitalized after a Southwest Side building fire on Monday afternoon.

Chopper 7 was over the scene in the Pilsen neighborhood's 1500-block of West 17th Street.

The fire appeared to have been put out by 4:30 p.m.

ABC7 saw one person taken to the hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries.

What caused the fire was not immediately clear.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

