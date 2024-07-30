Woman dies after Pilsen building fire, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman died after a Southwest Side building fire on Monday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

Chopper 7 was over the scene in the Pilsen neighborhood's 1500-block of West 17th Street.

The fire started around 4 p.m. and appeared to have been put out by 4:30 p.m.

ABC7 saw one person taken to the hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries.

Later, Chicago police confirmed a 49-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

What caused the fire was not immediately clear.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the fire.

