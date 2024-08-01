WB lanes of Indiana Toll Road closed after deadly crash, state police say

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A deadly crash shut down the westbound lanes of I-90 in northwest Indiana.
The crash happened around 2:26 a.m. in Hammond, Indiana.
Although information was limited, Indiana State Police confirmed one person died as a result of the crash.
State police said two vehicles were involved in the crash.
The eastbound toll was not affected by the crash.
The toll road was closed as of 5:45 a.m.
It is unknown when the westbound lanes of the toll road would reopen, state police said.
This is a developing story.
READ ALSO | Semi hauling sugar overturns on EB I-80 in Indiana, state police say