WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

WB lanes of Indiana Toll Road closed after deadly crash, state police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team and Stephanie Wade WLS logo
Thursday, August 1, 2024 10:56AM
WB lanes of Indiana Toll closed after deadly crash, police say
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-90 in northwest Indiana.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A deadly crash shut down the westbound lanes of I-90 in northwest Indiana.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The crash happened around 2:26 a.m. in Hammond, Indiana.

Although information was limited, Indiana State Police confirmed one person died as a result of the crash.

State police said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The eastbound toll was not affected by the crash.

The toll road was closed as of 5:45 a.m.

It is unknown when the westbound lanes of the toll road would reopen, state police said.

This is a developing story.

READ ALSO | Semi hauling sugar overturns on EB I-80 in Indiana, state police say

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW