Semi hauling sugar overturns on EB I-80 in Indiana, driver hospitalized, state police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team and Diane Pathieu WLS logo
Wednesday, July 31, 2024 11:45AM
Semi driver hospitalized after crash on eastbound I-80 in Indiana, Chopper 7 over scene
The crash happened on EB I-80/94 between Clay Street and Ripley Street just after midnight on Wednesday.

LAKE STATION, Ind. (WLS) -- Two semis and a car crashed in northwest Indiana on Wednesday.

The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-80/94 between Clay St and Ripley Street in Lake Station, according to Indiana State Police.

Around 12:10 a.m. a semi-truck rolled off the highway, ABC7 Chicago learned the semi was hauling sugar.

It took about two hours for EMS crews to get the driver out of the cab. The driver was airlifted to a hospital with minor injuries.

Chopper 7 was over the scene around 6 a.m. As crews were working to upright the truck, traffic was slowly passing by.

No other serious injuries were reported.

