Semi hauling sugar overturns on EB I-80 in Indiana, driver hospitalized, state police say

LAKE STATION, Ind. (WLS) -- Two semis and a car crashed in northwest Indiana on Wednesday.

The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-80/94 between Clay St and Ripley Street in Lake Station, according to Indiana State Police.

Around 12:10 a.m. a semi-truck rolled off the highway, ABC7 Chicago learned the semi was hauling sugar.

It took about two hours for EMS crews to get the driver out of the cab. The driver was airlifted to a hospital with minor injuries.

Chopper 7 was over the scene around 6 a.m. As crews were working to upright the truck, traffic was slowly passing by.

No other serious injuries were reported.

