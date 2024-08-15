Legal battle continues between City of Chicago, groups planning to protest during DNC

The legal battle is intensifying between groups trying to protest at the DNC and the city of Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The build-up leading to the DNC comes amid the legal battle between the City of Chicago and groups hoping to protest during the Democratic National Convention.

Organizations planning the DNC protests said the city is allowing its members to protest, but has put in place what they're calling "unreasonable" conditions that make it "impossible for their messages to be heard."

The city's decision on the protest restrictions is being questioned not just outside of City Hall, but also in court. A federal judge is holding a hearing Thursday with both sides.

The latest controversy comes just days before the start of the DNC. While the biggest issues that protest groups have been demanding for months have now been resolved in their favor, they believe it's still not enough. They are insisting that their right to have their voices heard is being diminished by the city.

Aldermen and activists representing a coalition of community groups set to march on the DNC next week gathered in front of City Hall Thursday morning and again Thursday afternoon, upset over the city's decision to deny them the ability to set up stages, a speaker system, portable toilets and other amenities at Union Park the Near West Side location where tens of thousands of protesters are expected to gather on Monday and then again on Thursday.

"We're not hear to beg for that right," said Frank Chapman with the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Oppression. "We're here to demand it. Those who are in power, they need to hear our demands."

In a letter from CDOT to protest groups send Wednesday, the city approved their permit requests to rally at both Union Park and Park 578, which is just blocks from the United Center and within "sight and sound" of those gathered inside.

For months, that request had been organizers' main point of contention as the city sought to have them rally miles away in Grant Park. That changed last month when Mayor Brandon Johnson's office offered an alternative 1.4 mile parade route that starts and ends at Union Park. Late Monday, a federal judge ratified that route, despite calls from protest groups to lengthen it.

This latest point of disagreement stems from organizers desire to rally at both parks set along the route. So far, the city has only committed to installing a stage and sound system at Park 578.

In its letter, CDOT said allowing the Coalition to March on the DNC to install their own amenities at Union Park would infringe on the space needed by other groups wanting to rally there, adding that "the requested items present a public safety risk. For instance, tents or canopies can be used to conceal illicit activities."

"This is not an issue of safety or security," said Hatem Abudayyeh with the U.S. Palestinian Community Network. "It's a content-based decision. And a content-based decision is illegal to say, 'we don't want you to speak because of what you are saying.'"

Meanwhile, a dreary Chicago summer day is not putting a damper on the nonstop preparations being made ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

Thursday morning crews continue to put up black 8-foot security fencing around the United Center's perimeter as parking restrictions along streets near the UC are now into effect through the end of the convention.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling appeared on CNN to discuss the threat of unrest during the DNC.

"There is a distinct difference between the riot and a peaceful protest, or people who are simply actually exercising their first amendment rights the first amendment for tat actions does not include rioting, it doesn't include criminal acts," Superintendent Snelling said." it doesn't include breaking the law. It doesn't include violence vandalism, those things that we are not going to tolerate in our city but if people are showing up here to exercise their first amendment rights, they're doing it peacefully lawfully. We're going to protect their rights to do that."

There's also a DNC Volunteer Appreciation Rally happening Thursday evening at Wrigley Field. Governor JB Pritzker and the lieutenant governor were expected to attend.