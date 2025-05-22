Car crashes near Lemont creek, closing part of 135th Street | Video

In February, 2 men died in crash at Long Run Creek

There was a Lemont crash. A car crashed near Long Run Creek and 135th Street and Archer Avenue. The road is closed, police said.

There was a Lemont crash. A car crashed near Long Run Creek and 135th Street and Archer Avenue. The road is closed, police said.

There was a Lemont crash. A car crashed near Long Run Creek and 135th Street and Archer Avenue. The road is closed, police said.

There was a Lemont crash. A car crashed near Long Run Creek and 135th Street and Archer Avenue. The road is closed, police said.

LEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A car drove off the roadway and landed near a creek in southwest suburban Lemont.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at 135th Street and Archer Avenue just before 6 a.m. Thursday, as police investigated.

A black car appeared to have sustained major damage in the crash.

Police said the area was closed to traffic: 135th has been closed between Archer and Emily Lane since 2 a.m.

Officials did not immediately provide any additional information about possible injuries or what led up to the crash.

In February, two men died and another man was injured, when they lost control of their vehicle and plunged into Long Run Creek, as well.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.