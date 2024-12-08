Light the Line foundation hosts holiday fundraiser to support CPD in honor of Officer Ella French

Light the Line foundation hosted a holiday fundraiser Saturday to support the Chicago Police Department in honor of fallen CPD Officer Ella French.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It was a special evening Saturday at Cine City Studios on the Near West Side for the Light the Line foundation's first-ever holiday fundraiser.

More than 200 people came together around Chicago Police Department officers and their families, providing long-term support for those on the front line.

In the midst of the holiday season, members of the Chicago police family are rallying people together in the name of mental health.

The Light the Line foundation was created by Elizabeth French, the mother of fallen CPD officer Ella French, and Ella's wounded partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr.

"The holidays are a great time but especially right now it's a hard time for others, 'cause they find themselves alone," Yanez said. "But if you come to an event like this, you see and feel the love."

Yanez and Elizabeth French have been trying to turn their tragedies into something positive through the foundation. They launched a mobile unit, which responds to active scenes in hopes of providing all sorts of resources to officers during times of trauma.

The foundation says more than 30 officers in Chicago have died by suicide since 2018.

"When Ella joined the Chicago Police Department she joined a family," Elizabeth French said. "Through her, I'm now a part of that family, and family take care of each other, and that's what this is about, and that's what Light the Line is about."

"The department has great resources but we're able to go over and above that and we love collaborating with the community," Light the Line foundation VP Rhonda Anderson said. "We have some great things in 2025."

The fundraiser also comes as CPD recently mourned the loss of officer Enrique Martinez, who was killed in the line of duty last month. That's why members of the department say it's important to come together for moments like this.

"It's always important," said Michael Thomas with CPD. "I think with the morale in the police department and social issues... police need a pick me up, and I'm here to help pick people up."

The event was just the beginning for the Light the Line foundation as they said there will be many more similar events next year as they continue to build on resources for Chicago police officers.