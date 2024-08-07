CPD to hold memorial roll call for Officer Ella French 3 years after murder

The Chicago Police Department will hold a memorial roll call for Officer Ella French, who was killed in a shooting three years ago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's been three years since Chicago Police Officer Ella French was shot and killed in the line of duty.

The Chicago Police Department will come together Wednesday to honor and remember the life of the fallen officer.

Officer French had been an officer for more than three years and was assigned to the 10th District.

She and her partner, Carlos Yanez, were conducting a traffic stop in Englewood when they were shot, French fatally.

Yanez was shot multiple times and ultimately lost an eye.

RELATED: Man convicted in Chicago Police Officer Ella French's murder could face sentencing in Sept.

Emonte Morgan was convicted in the deadly shooting while Eric Morgan was convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison.

Morgan's defense team requested a new trial with a hearing on that set for next month. He has not been sentenced.

CPD and the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation will host a memorial roll call for French at noon Wednesday the Gold Star Families Memorial by Soldier Field.