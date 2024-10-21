Tony Award-winning 'Some Like It Hot' musical coming to Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Some Like It Hot" is a Tony Award-winning musical that opens at the Cadillac Palace Theatre on Tuesday night.

Leandra Ellis-Gaston plays the part of Sugar, made famous by Marilyn Monroe in the movie.

The actress told ABC7 she is thrilled to perform in Chicago for the very first time.

"It feels really good to know the show is placed there, to be in the city where it happened, it will be really magical at the Cadillac Theatre," Ellis-Gaston said.

It's the Jazz-Prohibition era, and two musicians witness a mob hit in Chicago.

They hide out as part of an all-female band. The guys pretend to be gals and become fast friends with the dazzling star of the troupe!

"I definitely bring some sass to her. I also bring a pretty good heart to her, she is a girl who wants her dreams to come true, and she's willing to do what she has to do to get there," Ellis-Gaston said of her character.

Ellis-Gaston also spoke about taking on the iconic role that Monroe played.

"Marilyn Monroe was an amazing woman of that time period. She was so risky in so many ways. And I think it is so exciting they decided to make the role about a Black woman, who in this time period, would go through a lot of struggles, but you don't see Sugar like that. You see a Black woman full of optimism and has this big dream, also to show that dark-skinned women can be beautiful and sexy and adventurous and outrageous, but also coy and sweet," Ellis-Gaston said.

Ellis-Gaston also talked about what she hopes people will get from the piece.

"I think the message of the show is, you are OK - if you're just true to who you are as a person. However you want to show up, it is enough, the world has enough space to handle what you have to offer," Ellis-Gaston said. "Chicago, you better get ready. 'Some Like It Hot' is coming in super-hot, and I'm letting you know you are going to leave with fire in your spirit."

The musical was actually supposed to open in Chicago for its pre-Broadway run several years ago but was canceled due to COVID-19. Now, it is finally here!

"Some Like It Hot" will be at the Cadillac Palace Theater through Nov. 3.