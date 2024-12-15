24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Smash-and-grab burglars target jewelry store in Lincolnwood, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, December 15, 2024 2:09AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A jewelry store in the north suburbs was target by smash-and-grab burglars Saturday evening.

The burglary happened happened around 4:46 p.m. at Baladna Jewelry in the 4300 block of Touhy Avenue in Lincoln wood, police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Three masked suspects smashed the front windows of the store to enter the business, and they stole an amount of jewelry that was not immediately known, police said.

Display cases inside the store were also smashed.

The suspects, who were wearing all-black ski masks, clothes and gloves, fled the area in a black pickup truck, police said.

No further information was immediately available as police continue to investigate.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW