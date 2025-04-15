Woman shot, critically injured during fight on Little Village street: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot and critically injured during a fight on the city's Southwest Side on Monday evening, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the Little Village neighborhood's 4300-block of West 25th Place just after 6:30 p.m.

Police said a 39-year-old woman was involved in an altercation with an unknown person on the street.

That's when that person took out a gun and fired shots at the victim, striking her in the abdomen and buttocks, police said.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood