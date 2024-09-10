LIV Golf 3-day tournament coming to Bolingbrook Golf Club this weekend

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- The LIV Golf tour's 2024 Individual Championship is happening this coming weekend at the Bolingbrook Golf Club in the southwest suburbs.

The venue is a new stop for the LIV tour. Some of the world's top players will be on the course to compete for their final positions in the LIV Golf League's final 2024 standings.

They're also playing for seed position for the 2024 Team Championship.

The event in Bolingbrook runs from Friday through Sunday.

Talor Gooch, the 2023 LIV Golf individual champion and a member of Smash GC, joined ABC7 Chicago's Tracy Butler to talk about the tournament and show off some of his skills Tuesday morning.