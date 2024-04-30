LIV Golf announces Bolingbrook will host 2024 Individual Championship in September

LIV Golf announced it will have a Chicago-area stop this September at Bolingbrook Golf Club to host its 2024 Individual Championship.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- There will be a new venue for LIV Golf's visit to the Chicago area this year.

The league announced Tuesday that the Bolingbrook Golf Club will host the league's 2024 Individual Championship. It takes place Sept. 13 to 15.

The course features a 156-yard island green on its signature 15th hole.

LIV Golf's global field features 14 major champions as well as many of the sport's biggest names, including Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson, a news release from the league said.

The event will be the 13th tournament of LIV Golf's 2024 season. Players will compete for final positions in the individual standings and the title of 2024 LIV Golf League Individual Champion and also determine team seedings for the 2024 Team Championship.

"We are excited to welcome the star-studded, international field of great players to The Village of Bolingbrook and Bolingbrook Golf Club," Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Basta said in a statement.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. next Wednesday at LIVGolf.com.

Rich Harvest Farms golf course in Kane County hosted the LIV Golf Series in 2022.