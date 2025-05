Moment dog rescued from Lake Michigan caught on camera in Chicago's Calumet Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chopper 7 was over the moment first responders helped get a dog out of Lake Michigan on Wednesday.

It happened near 98th Street at Calumet Park in Chicago, video shows.

ABC7 captured the moment first responders rescued the stranded dog on a rock at about 4:40 p.m.

First responders used a ladder and a leash to get the pup to safety.

It is unknown how the dog got there or who owns the dog.

Chopper 7 caputred as the dog was taken by animal control for treatment.