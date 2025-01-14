Liza Minnelli movie part of Chicago's acclaimed Doc10 festival, will be shown at Davis Theater Wed.

'Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story' is part of Chicago's acclaimed Doc10 festival, and will be shown at the Davis Theater Wednesday.

'Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story' is part of Chicago's acclaimed Doc10 festival, and will be shown at the Davis Theater Wednesday.

'Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story' is part of Chicago's acclaimed Doc10 festival, and will be shown at the Davis Theater Wednesday.

'Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story' is part of Chicago's acclaimed Doc10 festival, and will be shown at the Davis Theater Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story" is a fascinating documentary that's already getting rave reviews.

It can be seen Wednesday night at an exclusive Chicago showing.

Director Bruce David Klein talked about making a movie featuring showbiz sensation Liza Minnelli.

"To feel the waves of love in the audience for Liza Minnelli, people just love her in a way that's more than just, 'Oh, I like her songs' or 'oh, I like her as an actress,'" Klein said.

He said he was always fascinated with Minnelli.

"When 'Cabaret' came out, I was a little. I was way too young to see it. And, but, I remember the poster, and I remember the poster being very naughty," Klein said. "And then, in the 1980s, I saw 'Arthur,' and I said, 'Oh my God, what a great comedic actress.'"

He said, as the spotlight came on and Minnelli walked out, she did one of her famous moves.

RELATED: 'Shucked' opens to great reviews for limited run at CIBC Theatre in Chicago

"The audience lost its mind in a way I have never seen. I'm talking about people not only giving her a standing ovation, but standing on the chairs at the Broadway Theater with tears streaming down their face, grown man, grown women," Klein said. "One of the things that's really interesting about Liza is that she was born on third base, right: her mother, one of the greatest performers of the 20th century, her father one of the greatest directors. The question was: Will she ever sing as well as her mother?"

Klein said she has a very human vulnerability at the same time.

"She has this superpower of talent. And that combination makes you just want to hug her. You just want to love her and hear what she has to say and listen to her song," he said.

Klein said he hopes viewers have a takeaway from the movie.

"I would love if people come away with an appreciation of raw, explosive talent. She is a true artist at her heart," he said.

"Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story" is part of Chicago's acclaimed Doc10 festival. It has an exclusive screening at the Davis Theater at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The director will have a virtual question and answer with the audience. The film will be shown in theaters later this season.